The Seattle Kraken are making a change behind the bench. Head coach Dan Bylsma has been fired after a single season.

The Kraken finished the year with 76 points in seventh place in the Pacific Division. It was the second straight campaign in which the Kraken didn't qualify for the playoffs and third in its four-season history.

Bylsma had previously served as the head coach for the team's American Hockey League affiliates, the Charlotte Checkers and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

A native of Grand Haven, MI, the Kraken were the third NHL team for whom Bylsma served as head coach.

In February of 2009, Bylsma was promoted to head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins after the firing of Michel Therrien. The team would go on to win the Stanley Cup that summer.

After six seasons with the Pens and a Jack Adams Trophy in 2011 as the league's top coach, he went on to coach the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.

In nine seasons behind an NHL bench, Bylsma has a record of 355-231-61. Bylsma also served as head coach of Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia.

Prior to his coaching career, Bylsma appeared in 429 games as a player over eight NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from 1995 to 2004.

Bylsma's successor will be the Kraken's third head coach in franchise history with Dave Hakstol serving as bench boss for the team's first three seasons.

Bylsma becomes the third NHL coach to be relieved of his duties since the conclusion of the regular season after the Anaheim Ducks parted ways with Greg Cronin and the New York Rangers fired Peter Laviolette. The Philadelphia Flyers dismissed head coach John Tortorella during the final days of the regular season.