The Seattle Kraken will be without the services of forward Brandon Tanev for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Tanev, 31, incurred the injury during the team's 4-1 season-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10. During the game, Tanev took a hit to the head from Brett Howden that resulted in a two-game suspension for the Golden Knights forward.

A native of Toronto, Tanev is in his eighth NHL season and third with the Kraken. In his first-ever 82-game campaign in 2022-2023, Tanev notched a career-high 16 goals and 19 assists.

An undrafted free agent out of Providence, Tanev has appeared in 408 career games with the Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets. For his career, he has 67 goals and 75 assists.

Tanev is the younger brother of Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev