The Seattle Kraken have been granted permission to speak with Toronto Maple Leafs associate coach Lane Lambert for their head coaching vacancy, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that Seattle continues to work through its process in searching for Dan Bylsma's replacement, with Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love and former New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn also in the mix.

The Kraken parted ways with Bylsma last month after going 35-41-6 in his first season behind the bench with the team. Dave Hakstol served as head coach of the team in each of their first three seasons, reaching the playoffs once in 2022-23.

Lambert, 60, was head coach of the New York Islanders from 2022 until 2024, when he was replaced in-season by Patrick Roy. He went 61-46-20 during his time with the Islanders, reaching the playoffs in 2023 before suffering a first-round exit. He spent four seasons as an assistant head coach with the Islanders before being promoted in 2022 and has also worked as an assistant head coach with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.

Quinn, 58, spent this season as an assistant head coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was head coach of the Sharks from 2022-24, missing the playoffs both years. Quinn also spent three seasons as head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018-2021, reaching the playoffs in 2020, but failing to advance past the qualifying round.