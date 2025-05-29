The Seattle Kraken have hired Lane Lambert as their new head coach, the team announced on Thursday.

“After conducting an extensive search, we’re thrilled to announce Lane as our new head coach,” Seattle general manager Jason Botterill said in a release. “We cast a wide net for suitable candidates. What impressed us throughout the interview process was Lane’s strategy and vision for this team. He was an integral part of the Capitals winning the Cup and the Islanders advancing to two straight Eastern Conference finals. We have full confidence in Lane to lead this team behind the bench.”

Lambert previously was the head coach of the New York Islanders where he was fired during his second season in charge of the team.

The 60-year-old posted a 61-46-20 record before he was relieved of his duties and replaced by current Islanders head coach Patrick Roy.

His most recent role was as associate coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I'm so excited to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken," Lambert said in a release. "When it came time to writing a new chapter, I couldn't think of a better fit. Seattle is an incredible sports town, and I’ve been impressed by the energy of the fans every time I’ve been there as a visiting coach. This team has a talented group of young players poised to take the next step and a core group of veterans with great leadership qualities. I'd like to thank Samantha Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started.”

Lambert takes over from Dan Bylsma, who was fired by the Kraken one season into his tenure after posting a 35-41-6 record and finishing seventh in the Pacific Division.