SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken scored the first three goals of the game then hung on to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Friday in NHL pre-season action at Climate Pledge Arena.

Eeli Tolvanen, Brandon Montour and Ryan Winterton, who also had an assist, scored for the Kraken, who dropped a 3-1 decision to the Canucks on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Defenceman Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks to reduce the deficit to 3-1 but that's all the offence the visitors could muster on this night.

The Kraken led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. The Canucks had four of the game's seven minor penalties.

Joey Daccord played the entire game for the Kraken, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

Kevin Lankinen went the distance in the Canucks' net, stopping 20 of 23 shots.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Kraken: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.