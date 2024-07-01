The Seattle Kraken made a big splash in free agency Monday, landing defenceman Brandon Montour and forward Chandler Stephenson.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Montour is getting a seven-year contract worth $50 million and Stephenson inked a six-year agreement worth $43.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Montour, 30, recorded eight goals and 33 points in 66 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

He added three goals and 11 points in 24 playoff games to lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman is coming off a three-year, $10.5 million deal he signed in July of 2021.

Montour was acquired by the Panthers from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a draft pick in April of 2021.

Drafted 55th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2014, Montour has 66 goals and 252 points in 520 career games split between the Ducks, Sabres, and Panthers.

The Brantford, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia, taking home a silver medal.

Stephenson, 30, played last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, recording 16 goals and 51 points in 75 games. He added an assist in seven playoff games before the Golden Knights were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 6-foot centre is a two time Stanley Cup champion, with his first title coming with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and his second with Vegas last year.

He is coming off a four-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Golden Knights in October of 2020.

Drafted 77th overall by the Capitals in 2012, Stephenson has 89 goals and 270 points in 495 games split between the Capitals and Golden Knights.