The Seattle Kraken named forward Jordan Eberle their second captain in franchise history on Tuesday.

Eberle becomes the first player to wear the "C" in Seattle since defenceman Mark Giordano wore it in the team inaugural season in 2021-22.

Eberle, 34, was the Kraken's selection from the New York Islanders in the expansion draft prior to the 2021-22 campaign and has 58 goals and 151 points in three years with the team.

The 5-foot-11 winger was drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2008 and has 299 goals and 702 points in 1,018 career games split between the Oilers, Islanders, and Kraken.

Eberle has represented Canada six times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2015.

With Eberle taking the role in Seattle, this is the first time all 32 NHL teams have a captain to begin the season since 2010-11.