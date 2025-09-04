The Seattle Kraken sent forward Tucker Robertson to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward J.R. Avon, the teams announced on Thursday.

Robertson, 22, was selected by the Kraken in the fourth round (123rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

In 38 games with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds last season, Robertson scored four goals and totaled nine points.

Avon, 22, joined the Flyers' organization as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The Peterborough, Ont. native has 16 goals and 35 points in 125 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the last two seasons.