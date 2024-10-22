The Seattle Kraken have placed defenceman Vince Dunn on the long-term injured reserve list with a mid-body injury, the team announced late Monday.

The move is retroactive to last Thursday, Oct. 17. The Kraken also announced they have recalled defenceman Cale Fleury from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds in a corresponding move.

Dunn was held out of the third period of last Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and then missed Saturday's matchup against the Calgary Flames. Head coach Dan Bylsma described the injury as "mid-body" and originally labelled him as day-to-day.

The 27-year-old blueliner has appeared in four games so far this season, recording one goal and two assists. He is in the second year of a four-year, $29.4 million deal that carries at cap hit of $7.35 million.

Fleury, 25, has three goals in three AHL games this year. He's appeared in 22 total games with the Kraken over the previous three seasons.

The Kraken (4-2-0) host the Colorado Avalanche (2-4-0) Monday night.