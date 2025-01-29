The Seattle Kraken have placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers, it was announced Wednesday.

If he clears, the Kraken say he will be assigned to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Grubauer, 33, has struggled in 21 games this season, going 5-15-1 with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. Last season, he was 14-16-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .899 stop rate.

He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $35.4 million contract that carries a $5.9 million cap hit. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 campaign.

A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Grubauer has spent time with the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Kraken. He has a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage in 365 career regular season games. His best season came in 2020-21 when he finished third in Vezina Trophy voting with a .922 save percentage and 1.95 GAA in addition to a league-leading seven shutouts.

Blues' Saad clears

St. Louis Blues winger Brandon Saad has cleared waivers on Wednesday and has been assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Saad was waived by the Blues on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 16 points in 43 games this season, his fourth with the organization. He has not recorded a point in six straight games and has not scored since netting a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3.

In 2023-24, he scored 26 goals with 42 points in 82 games.

He is in the fourth season of a five-year, $22.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.