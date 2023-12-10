The Seattle Kraken placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on injured reserve and recalled netminder Chris Driedger ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild, the team announced.

Defenceman Jaycob Megna was also recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

Grubauer was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The 32 year old is 5-9-1 with a 3.25 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 17 games this season.

Drieger will serve as the backup to Joey Daccord.

The Kraken enter Sunday's contest with a record of 8-13-7 and sit sixth in the Pacific Division.