The Seattle Kraken placed veteran forward Daniel Sprong on waivers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sprong, 27, is in his ninth season in the NHL, and third with the Kraken split over two separate stints.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands native has two goals and five points in 19 games split with the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks this season.

Sprong was acquired by the Kraken from the Canucks on Nov. 8 in exchange for future considerations.

“Hopefully this gives us a little jolt to get things going in the right direction,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said after the trade.

Sprong has bounced around the league in his nine seasons, with stops in six different cities. His best season came as a member of the Kraken in 2022-23, when he finished with 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games.

In his 363 career NHL games split with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Canucks and Kraken, Sprong has 87 goals and 164 points.