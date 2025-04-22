The changes with Seattle Kraken management continued on Tuesday with the promotion of Jason Botterill to general manager.

The move comes after the team fired head coach Dan Bylsma following one season behind the bench on Monday.

With Botterill's promotion, former general manager Ron Francis, who had been the team's GM since its inception in 2019, moves into the president's office.

Botterill, 48, joined the Kraken as assistant general manager in January of 2021.

Born in Edmonton and raised in Winnipeg, Botterill had previously served as GM of the Buffalo Sabres for three seasons from 2017 to 2020. Prior to his time in Buffalo, Botterill spent a decade in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office, winning a Stanley Cup in 2009.

A winger in his playing days, Botterill was the 20th overall selection of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars. He went on to appear in 88 contests over six seasons with the Stars, Atlanta Thrashers, Calgary Flames and Sabres.

Botterill won three consecutive gold medals with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships from 1994 to 1996.