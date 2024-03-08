The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Eberle, 33, is on the final year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract with a cap hit of $5.5 million per season. He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 14 goals and 37 points in 58 games this season and averages 17:06 of ice time.

Eberle was acquired by the Kraken through the expansion draft prior to the 2021-22 season and has 50 goals and 135 points in 207 games with the franchise.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2008 draft, Eberle has 296 goals and 695 points in 998 career NHL games split between the Oilers, New York Islanders, and Kraken.