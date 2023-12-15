The Seattle Kraken announced Friday they have recalled forward Shane Wright and reassigned forward Tye Kartye to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

The Kraken also announced that the team has placed forward Jaden Schwartz on long-term injured reserve.

Wright, a 19-year-old Burlington, Ont., native, has spent most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Firebirds, scoring nine goals and 16 points in 18 games.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Kraken has skated in three games with the NHL club this season. Wright played in eight games with the Kraken and eight games with the Firebirds last season before spending the remainder of his rookie season with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.

Wright helped Canada win the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He was Canada's captain and tied for the team lead with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in five games.

He also claimed gold at the 2023 World Juniors.