The Seattle Kraken have recalled goaltender Philipp Grubauer from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Nikke Kokko was reassigned to the AHL.

Grubauer was waived by the Kraken on Jan. 29 as he has struggled in 2024-25. In 21 appearances this season with Seattle, he is 5-15-1 with an .866 save percentage and 3.83 goals-against average.

In seven games with Coachella Valley, he went 5-2-0 with an .893 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.

Grubauer is in the fourth season of a six-year, $35.4 million contract that carries a $5.9 million cap hit. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 campaign.

The Rosenheim, Germany product has appeared in 364 games across 13 NHL seasons with a career 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage, split between the Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Kraken.

Grubauer's best season came during the 2020-21 campaign as a member of the Avalanche where he finished third in Vezina Trophy voting. He put up a 30-9-1 record with a 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage that season.