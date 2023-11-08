The Seattle Kraken recalled forwards Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday.

Wright, 19, has four goals and six points in seven games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The 6-foot centre was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 draft by the Kraken and appeared in eight games last season, recording a goal and an assist.

Wright was a phenom in parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, recording 86 goals and 197 points in 141 games split between the Kingston Frontenacs and Windsor Spitfires.

He recorded 15 goals and 37 points in 20 games with the Spitfires last season and helped the team to the top spot in the Western Conference. However, he only added a goal and three points in the playoffs as his Spitfires were swept by the eighth-seeded Kitchener Rangers in the first round.

Wright captained Team Canada at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton, scoring four goals and seven points in seven games to lead Canada to a gold medal.

The Burlington, Ont., native is also eligible to join Team Canada for the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden.

Winterton, 20, has three goals and five points in seven games with the Firebirds this season.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 67th overall by the Kraken in the 2021 draft and played last season with the OHL's London Knights, recording 12 goals and 36 points in 34 games