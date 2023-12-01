Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Anthony Beauvillier joined the Blackhawks for his first practice and was immediately placed on the top line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev.

Beauvillier was traded earlier this week by the Vancouver Canucks to Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick.

Beauvillier, 26, has two goals and six assists over 22 games with the Canucks this season.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz suffered an upper-body injury earlier this week in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks and will miss approximately six weeks, the team announced Friday.

The 31-year-old has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 23 games so far this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov will miss Saturday and Monday's games due to a lower-body injury, Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Friday.

Namestnikov was absent at Friday's practice along with forward Adam Lowry, who took a maitenance day.

According to Lu, Namestnikov suffered the injury in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. He had one hit in 11:53 of action in the defeat.

Lowry played 16:19 and had four shots on goal.

Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in net for the Senators as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday evening.

The Sens held an optional skate Friday morning.

Korpisalo stopped 33 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. He is 11-5-5 with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 3.34 in 12 games this season.

The 29-year-old played the first eight seasons of his career with the Blue Jackets from 2015 up until a trade sent him to the Los Angeles Kings this past March.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Oliver Kylington was back on the ice Friday morning at the Flames' skate.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season due to personal reasons and has yet to appear in a game in 2023-24.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Kylington has been skating with a trainer on his own for weeks and there is currently no timetable for his return.

The Flames also announced they have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old has zero points in two NHL games this season. He has two goals and five assists in 16 AHL contests.

Vancouver Canucks

Newly-acquired defenceman Nikita Zadorov will wear No. 91 with the Canucks, it was announced Friday.

Zadorov was acquired from the Calgary Flames on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2024.