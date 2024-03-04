Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg was held out of the team's morning skate and won't play Monday against the Calgary Flames due to "trade-related" issues, head coach Dave Hakstol announced.

Wennberg is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $4.5 million on his expiring deal.

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol told media this morning that Alex Wennberg won't play vs #Flames because of "trade-related issues." He didn't comment further. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 4, 2024

The 29-year-old centre has nine goals and 25 points in 60 games this season. The Stockholm, Sweden native had 13 goals and 38 points in 82 games last season, adding two goals and seven points in 14 playoff games with Seattle.

Selected 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 draft, Wennberg has 90 goals and 330 points in 693 games with Columbus, the Florida Panthers and Kraken.

The Kraken enter play Monday sitting nine points back of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames, St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild all sit ahead of Seattle in the playoff race.