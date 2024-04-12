The Seattle Kaken assigned 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, setting up his entry-level contract (ELC) to slide another year.

Wright had scored four goals in four games before his streak was halted in Thursday's loss to the San Jose Sharks.

He has four goals and an assist in eight games this season and would have activated the first year of his ELC upon appearing in a 10th game this season.

“He just turned 20 years old and everybody wants to spin the clock ahead and fast forward. It doesn’t work that way," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after a win over the Arizona Coyotes earlier this week. "So huge compliments to Shane in the way he’s continued to elevate his game.”

The 20-year-old forward also appeared in eight games last season, posting one goal and one assist.

The Kraken also sent forwards Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton to the Firebirds on Friday.