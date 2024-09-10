The Seattle Kraken are signing defenceman Adam Larsson to a four-year, $21 million contract extension.

Larsson, who was previously scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, will carry a cap hit of $5.25 million under the extension. His expiring four-year contract, signed with the Kraken in 2021, has a cap hit of $4 million.

Set to turn 32 in November, Larsson posted four goals and 18 points in 81 games last season while averaging 22:57 of ice time, which was second on the team behind Vince Dunn (23:05).

Larsson was selected by the Kraken in their 2021 expansion draft from the Edmonton Oilers. He is well remembered as Edmonton's return in their one-for-one deal that sent Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils in 2016.

Selected fourth overall in the 2011 draft by New Jersey, Larsson has 45 goals and 213 points over 848 career games.

Long-term Kraken

Larsson becomes the latest member of the Kraken to be locked in through at least the next five seasons.

Forward Matthew Beniers inked a seven-year, $49.99 million contract last month as a restricted free agent. That contract will run alongside the seven-year, $43.75 million deal unrestricted free agent Chandler Stephenson joined the team on in free agency.

On defence, the Kraken added free agent Brandon Montour on a seven-year, $50 million contract in July and Dunn is signed through 2026-27 at a cap hit of $7.35 million.

Seattle is looking to return to the playoffs this season after missing out on the postseason for a second time in three years last season. The Kraken reached the second of the playoffs in their sophomore season in 2023.