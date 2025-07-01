The Seattle Kraken have signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year, $18 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal carries a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Lindgren, 27, finished the season with the Colorado Avalanche after being acquired, along with forward Jimmy Vesey and defenceman Hank Kempf, from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenceman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, and two draft picks on March 1.

He had four goals and 22 points in 72 games with split between the Rangers and Avalanche last season while averaging 19:42 of ice time. He added three assists in seven playoff games while averaging 18:37 of ice time before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Drafted 49th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2016, Lindgren has 14 goals and 102 points in 405 career games split between the Rangers and Avalanche.