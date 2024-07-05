The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a two-year contract extension.

Tolvanen, 25, played last season with the Kraken, recording 16 goals and 41 points in 81 games.

The 5-foot-10 winger was acquired by Seattle in December of 2022 after claiming him off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

He is coming off a three-year, $4.35 million deal he signed with the Predators in August of 2021 and was a restricted free agent.

Drafted 30th overall by the Predators in 2017, Tolvanen has 57 goals and 41 points in 81 games split between the Predators and Kraken.

The Vihti, Finland, native represented his country at the 2019 World Juniors, recording four assists en route to a gold medal. He also represented Finland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, helping his country to a sixth-place finish.

The Kraken also signed forward Berkly Catton to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Catton, 18, was selected eighth overall by the Kraken in June's draft. He had 54 goals and 116 points in 68 games with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs last season.