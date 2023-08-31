Kraken sign F Shore to one-year, $775K contract
Devin Shore - Getty Images
Published
The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Devin Shore to a one-year, $775K contract, the team announced on Thursday.
The 29-year old spent the past three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, registering 11 goals and 18 assists in 134 games. He scored one goal and added eight assists last season.
The Ajax, Ont., native has played 422 career NHL games with the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Columbus Blue Jackets over his eight-year career, recording 50 goals and 85 assists.
He was originally selected in the second round (61st overall) by the Stars in the 2012 NHL Draft.