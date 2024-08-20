The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Matty Beniers to a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $7.14 million.

Beniers, 21, who was a restricted free agent, had 15 goals and 37 points in 77 games last season with Seattle.

The 6-foot-2 centre won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2023 after scoring 24 goals and 57 points in 80 games, leading the Kraken to their first-ever playoff berth.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level deal he signed with the Kraken in April of 2022.

Drafted second overall by the Kraken in 2021, Beniers has 42 goals and 103 points in 167 career games.

The Hingham, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2021 World Juniors, registering a goal and three points to take home a gold medal. He also represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, recording a goal and two points en route to a bronze-medal finish.

Beniers represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, putting up a goal and an assist in a fifth-place finish.