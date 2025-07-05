The Seattle Kraken re-signed restricted forward free agent Tye Kartye to a two-year deal worth $2.5 million on Saturday with an annual cap hit of $1.25 million.

Kartye, 24, recorded six goals and 13 points in 63 games last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger wrapped up his three-year, entry-level contract this season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022, Kartye has 17 goals and 33 points in 140 career games.

The Kingston, Ont., native debuted with the Kraken during 2023 playoffs, recording three goals and five points in seven games.