SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanan and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken halted an eight-game losing streak by beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Eberle and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle (29-29-13). Eberle’s goal was the 299th of his career and 17th this season.

Joey Daccord made 12 saves in his third shutout for the Kraken, who went 0-6-2 in the previous eight games — seriously dimming their playoff hopes. Seattle also went 0-6-2 from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10 this season.

“It’s obviously not been going our way for the last bit or so. It was a good feeling for everyone to get a good win under our belt,” said Beniers, whose two assists gave him 20 this season. “Not getting those wins, it kind of builds up. Each loss, you lose a little bit of confidence personally and as a team.

“Getting one win is so big for getting confidence and breaking that streak and being able to move forward,” he added.

The Ducks (24-44-4), already eliminated from playoff contention, lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson stopped 32 shots.

“You could tell they were just hungrier than we were,” Ducks winger Troy Terry said. “It’s unacceptable to start the game like that. Whatever the reasons were, I just thought they kind of jumped out early and kind of dictated the game, which led to us taking too many penalties because they had the puck. Once you kind of get in that cycle, it’s hard to break out of.”

Tolvanan put the Kraken up 1-0 at 7:50 of the first period. Beniers dug out the puck from behind the net and found Tolvanen at the top of the crease, and he scooped it past Gibson.

Eberle scored on the power play at 16:51, firing a shallow shot that deflected off Gibson’s stick and behind him into the other side of the net.

That marked the first time in four games the Kraken managed more than one goal. Their previous multi-goal game was a 6-2 home loss to Buffalo on March 18.

Bjorkstrand scored on a power play at 5:08 of the second. Beniers made it 4-0 at the 15:55 mark, as he and Tolvanen converted a 2-on-1 into Beniers’ 11th goal of the season.

Beniers, Tolvanen and Bjorkstrand have been together on Seattle’s top line since mid-March.

“He’s just a really smart player. He does a really good job of reading the play and reading off me and Ollie and being in good spots,” Beniers said about Tolvanen. “And you saw tonight he makes that play back to me, and he’s got the brains for that.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who lit into his team’s effort after Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Montreal, was much more pleased with what he saw against Anaheim.

“That’s what winning does, right? There’s only one way to get to that feeling, and you have to do the work,” he said. “You’ve got to grind through. I mean, it’s been a long haul here over the last seven to 10 days.”

On Tuesday, it was Ducks coach Greg Cronin tearing into his team.

“They kicked the (crap) out of us — simple as that,” he said. “They wanted the puck more, they outskated us, and they won all the puck battles. We stood around and watched. It was completely unacceptable.”

