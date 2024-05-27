Dan Bylsma is returning to the NHL.



The Seattle Kraken will name the 53-year-old Grand Rapids, MI native as the second head coach in franchise history, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed.

Bylsma is currently serving as the head coach of the team's American Hockey League-affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are set to play in the Western Conference Finals.

The Kraken said they will make a "special announcement" on Tuesday at 1:30pm ET.

Bylsma succeeds Dave Hakstol who was fired earlier this month.



The Jack Adams Award winner in 2011 as the NHL's top coach, Bylsma led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup in 2009 after taking the helm of the team from Michel Therrien, who was dismissed that February.



Bylsma was fired after six seasons with the Penguins, reaching the postseason on all six occasions.



He then went on to coach the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.



For his career, Bylsma has a record of 320-190-55 over both stints.



A winger in his playing days, Bylsma appeared in 429 NHL games over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim from 1996 to 2004.