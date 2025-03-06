The Seattle Kraken are scratching forward Brandon Tanev for Thursday's game against the Predators in Nashville, Kate Shefte of the Seattle Times has confirmed.

This comes with a day to go until the NHL's Friday afternoon trade deadline and Tanev as the No. 8 player on TSN's latest Trade Bait board.

Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final year of a six-year, $21 million contract that pays him $3.5 million annually. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday that the Kraken have made teams aware they are willing to retain the full 50 per cent of his salary to help facilitate a trade.

The 33-year-old has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 60 games so far this season, his fourth with the Kraken since being selected in the 2021 expansion draft.

The Toronto native played his first four NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and then spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before his arrival in Seattle. Tanev has 83 goals and 92 assists in 533 career NHL regular season games.