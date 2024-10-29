VANCOUVER — Sebastian Aho scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes held on for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, while William Carrier and Jack Roslovic also scored in regulation for the ‘Canes (6-2-0), who won their fourth straight game.

Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (4-1-3), while Pius Suter tied the game late in the third period to force extra time. J.T. Miller contributed a pair of helpers.

Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves and Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 of 32 shots for Vancouver.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The home side fell behind 3-1 early in the second period and battled to make up the difference, outshooting the visitors 12-10 in the middle frame and 11-8 in the third.

Hurricanes: Carolina's offence has been a powerful force this season. The club has at least three goals in its last six games and boasts a 5-1-0 record across that stretch. Necas leads the 'Canes in points with 11 (four goals and seven assists), and shares the title of top scorer with Shayne Gostisbehere.

KEY MOMENT

Canucks sniper Daniel Sprong sped down the ice on a breakaway 16:55 into the third period. Kochetkov came well out of his net to make the stop and Sprong dished the puck to Suter, who fired a blast in over Kochetkov as the goalie scrambled back into his net. Suter’s goal — his second of the season — knotted the score at 3-3.

KEY STAT

Vancouver's power play continued to struggle, getting shutout on three man advantages. After going 2-for-4 in a 3-2 overtime loss to open the season, the Canucks' power play is 3-for-21 over the last seven games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Wrap a three-game homestand Wednesday when they host the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

