The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in overtime of Game 5 on Tuesday to capture their first round series and advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes fell behind 3-0 in Game 5, but scored four times in the second period before putting the game away in the final frame.

Carolina is the first team to advance to the second round in the 2025 playoffs and will either face the Washington Capitals or Montreal Canadiens in their next series.

The Capitals currently lead that series 3-1.

This is the fifth straight season that the Hurricanes will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They were eliminated at that stage last year by the New York Rangers in six games.