The Ottawa Senators have acquired centre Dylan Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Josh Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Cozens, 24, has 11 goals and 31 points in 60 games with the Sabres this season.

The 6-foot-3 centre is on the second season of a seven-year, $49.7 million contract with an annual cap hit of $7.1 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Cozens had a career-high in goals and points during the 2022-23 season, registering 31 goals and 68 points in 81 games. Drafted seventh overall by the Sabres in the 2019 draft, Cozens has 77 goals and 197 points in 340 career games.

Gilbert, 28, has five assists in 25 games with Buffalo this season. He is on a one-year, $825,000 contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Norris, 25, has 20 goals and 33 points in 53 games with the Senators this season.

The 6-foot-2 centre is on the third season of an eight-year, $63.6 million deal with an annual cap hit of $7.95 million. He has a modified no-trade clause that kicks in after the 2025-26 season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Norris missed all but eight games during the 2022-23 season and 32 games last season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, Norris has 90 goals and 156 points in 236 career games.

Bernard-Docker, 24, is on the final season of a two-year, $1.61 million deal he signed with the Senators in July of 2023.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman has a goal and four points through 25 games with the Senators this season while averaging 13:06 of ice time.

He hasn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a high ankle sprain, he sustained during practice on Jan. 6.

Drafted 26th overall by the Senators in 2018, Bernard-Docker has five goals and 20 points in 129 career games.