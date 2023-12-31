Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced Sunday that Steve Staios has been elevated to the role of general manager and president of hockey operations.

Staios joined the Senators on Sept. 29 as president of hockey operations and was named interim general manager after Pierre Dorion was fired on Nov. 1.

The club has also appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president of hockey operations and Ryan Bowness as associate general manager.

Both Poulin and Bowness will report to Staios.

Poulin previously served as vice-president of hockey operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009-14 and was general manager of the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Bowness joined the organization on July 5, 2022 as assistant general manager after three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins as director of professional scouting.