The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Boris Katchouk while the Anaheim Ducks have nabbed defenceman William Lagesson off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.

The Florida Panthers have also claimed defenceman Tobias Bjornfot from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Katchouk, 25, had five goals and nine points in 38 games with the Chicago Blackhawks this season.

A second-round pick (44th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2016 NHL Draft, he was dealt to Chicago in March 2022 in the trade that sent Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.

Lagesson, 28, had four assists in 30 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He also appeared in five AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, recording one assist.

Bjornfot was waived earlier in the season by the Los Angeles Kings and was picked up by the Golden Knights on Jan. 3.. He last played in the NHL on Jan. 10 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux (Carolina Hurricanes), Jordan Oesterle (Calgary Flames), and Evan Cormier Panthers) all cleared waivers.