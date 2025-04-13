Senators' Cousins happy to return after extended time off due to injury

OTTAWA - Taking a punch to the head isn’t usually cause for celebration, but for Nick Cousins, it brought a smile.

After missing 30 games with a knee injury that required surgery, the Ottawa Senators forward was just happy to be back in the thick of it — a reminder of how much he missed the game. Cousins hadn’t played since Jan. 25, when a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto’s Jacob Quillan left him sidelined.

Following a grueling recovery, with the first part spent largely on the couch, the 31-year-old veteran attacked his rehab with purpose, eyeing an April return.

Being part of a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team that drafted him and where his career started, just added to the celebratory feeling.

“It was an emotional day for me,” admitted Cousins. “I mean, that’s a long time for me to be out, that’s the longest injury I’ve ever had. I woke up feeling like it was almost like my first game again.”

A Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers last season, Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Senators over the summer. Ottawa brought in the veteran forward to provide leadership and playoff experience to a roster that was still chasing its first taste of post-season action.

With the Senators now guaranteed a playoff spot, Cousins’s experience will become that much more invaluable.

Cousins, known for his gritty, two-way play, was back to his usual self in no time and taking a punch from Philadelphia’s Bobby Brink reinforced it.

“You know that I’m back then,” Cousins said with a laugh. “It’s crazy I actually missed that stuff, so it was nice to get into a physical game like that.”

Teammates were happy to have Cousins back in the lineup and understand the toll being injured can take.

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot spoke of the challenges of not being around the team, being on a different schedule and the recovery process.

“It’s a long road,” Chabot said. “It’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and if there’s a guy that did that this year it’s him.

"I mean, all the credit goes to him and obviously just so fun to see him get dressed and in the locker room, see him walk in this morning. That’s what puts a smile on everybody’s face.”

Cousins, an active guy at the best of time, admitted the hardest part was being forced to sit back and do nothing. Once he was cleared to begin rehab he put the work in spending four, five hours in hopes he could accelerate the timeline.

With two more games before the playoffs get underway, Cousins is determined to get up to speed and be a valuable asset to the Senators.

Ottawa is approaching its final two games with a cautious approach. Some players will get a game or two off, but the mindset is to go in playing well.

“I’ve liked everyone’s game, but I also think that it’s important that we keep everyone sharp as well,” said Senators head coach Travis Green.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.