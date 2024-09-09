Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stützle has rejected the idea that his reasoning for switching agent this off-season was related to his future the team.

“I love being in Ottawa,” Stützle told reporters at the team's charity golf tournament on Monday as he denied any connection to wanting a trade from the team.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia adds that he's led to believe the change was centred around marketing opportunities in Europe for the German forward.

Stützle, 22, is coming off a down year, in which he posted 18 goals and 70 points in 75 games. He had a career-best 39 goals and 90 points in 78 games the year prior and also topped the 20-goal mark with 22 in his second career season in 2021-22.

Selected third overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Stützle is signed long-term after inking an eight-year, $66.8 million contract last September. He carries a cap hit of $8.35 million under the deal through the 2030-31 season.