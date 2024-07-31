OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have hired longtime local journalists Ian Mendes and Sylvain St-Laurent to their communications department.

The Senators announced Wednesday that Mendes will join the team as vice president of communications while St-Laurent will serve as director of communications.

Mendes has covered the Senators more than 20 years for Rogers Sportsnet, TSN 1200 and most recently as a senior writer for The Athletic.

He returns to the Senators organization after working as the club's manager of communications from 2000 to 2002.

St-Laurent followed the Senators for more than 20 years as a beat writer and columnist for French paper Le Droit.

He left Le Droit last December before taking on the role of media relations manager for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League team during its inaugural season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.