Senators' long-awaited return to playoffs 'a good first step'

OTTAWA - For the first time in eight years, playoff hockey is returning to Canada’s capital.

The Ottawa Senators officially clinched a long-awaited playoff berth Tuesday night, setting off a wave of celebration among players, fans and an organization eager to turn the page on years of rebuilding.

Even if the clinching didn't happen as planned. The Senators (42-30-6) were coming off a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night when they saw the Montreal Canadiens had beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1, which officially allowed Ottawa to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

"Last night was a little bit awkward to be quite honest," general manager Steve Staios said Wednesday. "We played one of our poorest games of the season and yet clinched a playoff spot. And the reaction from the group was not quite satisfied, you know."

It’s been a long and difficult road back to the post-season for the Senators, and the result is a culmination of hard work.

"It’s a good first step for this group," Staios said. "I'm really excited for our players. From day one when they came into training camp you could see that there was this motivation, and you know it’s a good first step for us."

While the players clearly played a huge role in getting the team to the post-season, Staios said the organization as a whole took a step forward this year.

"There was a high level of accountability all throughout the organization," Staios said. "We needed to change the standard of how things were done here. But you can point to the players and the commitment they put in. The coaching staff and getting this team to the next level with now an opportunity to play in the playoffs."

For many on the roster it will be their first trip to the playoffs. Captain Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Thomas Chabot, who have both played over 500 regular-season games, will get their first taste of post-season hockey, as will Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson to name a few.

"Man, it feels great, it definitely does," Chabot, who admitted he doesn’t usually smile after a loss, said Tuesday night. "The whole group, everybody, from top to bottom took a huge step this year. Everybody did whatever they could to get into the playoffs…I think the entire group is just friggin’ fired up and we’re just excited to get in and we can’t wait to go at it."

Tkachuk has been sidelined with an upper body injury and didn’t travel to Columbus with the team but posted a celebratory message to his Instagram account: "Let's go!!!!!!!"

Staios was cautious when asked if the captain would be available were the playoffs were to start tomorrow.

“I would think so, yes,” said Staios. “I can’t give you a definitive.”

Staios also gave credit to first-year head coach Travis Green and his staff. Green, brought in last summer, instilled a structured system that emphasized accountability.

“The vision that Travis had for this group and how he’s been able to coach this group and turn it from where we were last year to be able to play the type of hockey to give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs,” Staios said. “You know, the commitment on the defensive side has been incredible.”

Staios added the commitment from the coaching staff and the buy-in from players is why they are where they are.

Ottawa, which holds the first wild-card in the Eastern Conference, still has five games remaining and its playoff position and opening-round opponent remain to be seen.

The playoffs will offer a new kind of challenge for Ottawa’s young core. But for a franchise and a fan base starved for meaningful hockey in April, it's a sign that a successful rebuild is no longer a vision — it’s a reality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.