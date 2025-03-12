Senators pulling away in wild-card race after deadline shake up

The Ottawa Senators are starting to pull away from the pack in the crowded Eastern Conference wild-card race amid a four-game winning streak.

The Senators continue to sit in the top wild-card spot after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday and are five points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens, who are outside the playoff picture. The Columbus Blue Jackets hold the second wild-card spot, three points back of the Senators with the two teams equal with 64 games played.

Three of Ottawa's four straight wins have come after their roster shakeup at the trade deadline, with president and general manager Steve Staios moving a core piece in Josh Norris in order to acquire Dylan Cozens. Staios sent Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick. It was one of two deadline trades for the Senators, who also picked winger Fabian Zetterlund, forward Tristen Robins and a fourth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for Noah Gregor, Zack Ostapchuk and a 2025 second-rounder.

Cozens has quickly made an impact with the Senators, posting two goals and three points in three games after having 11 goals and 31 points in 61 games with the Sabres.

"He's a nice player," said head coach Travis Green, who is in his first season with the Senators. "He's very coachable. He's hungry to win. He's made a good first impression on us for sure. ... He's kind of just fit right in.

"He's a big body, skates probably better than I imagined, and he's been physical. I think he had 17 hits in his first two games, and gets a couple big goals as well."

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was emotional after losing a close friend in Norris but has played a key role in Ottawa's on-ice success of late as he continues to produce on a seven-game point streak. His current run, which dates back to Feb. 8 before the 4 Nations Face-Off and an injury that forced him to miss time afterwards, has seen him contribute four goals and an assists over the past four games. He opened the scoring on Tuesday, notching his 400th career point.

“This stretch is going to make us who we are,” Tkachuk told TSN after the first period. “This is a dream of mine to be in the race, compete and bring what we want back to Ottawa. That’s not going to change.”

Selected fourth overall in the 2018 draft, Tkachuk is in his seventh season with the Senators, but looking to make the playoffs for the first time. Ottawa last made the postseason in 2017, when the team fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in double-overtime of Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Senators will return home to host the Boston Bruins on Thursday, before visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadiens as stretch drive continues. The Bruins are among the pack of teams who are five points behind Ottawa, but have played two more games.