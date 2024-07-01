OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators traded Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals for fellow defenceman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft Monday.

The Senators gave up a lot to get Chychrun in March 2023, sending a conditional first-rounder that June, a conditional second-rounder in 2024, and a second-round selection in 2026 to the Arizona Coyotes.

The 26-year-old, who was dealt just as the NHL's free-agent market opened on Canada Day, had 14 goals and 41 points in 82 games with Ottawa last season.

Chychrun, who is from Boca Raton, Fla., but had strong family ties to the nation's capital, put up 76 goals and 216 points in 467 regular-season games with the Coyotes and Senators.

He has one year left on a contract that carries a US$4.6 annual average value before potentially hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

Jensen, 33, registered one goal and 14 points in 78 games last season with Washington.

The Rogers, Minn., product has 19 goals and 134 points in 562 career games split between Washington and the Detroit Red Wings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.

Sens ink Perron

Forward David Perron is closing in a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senators with an AAV of $4 million per year, it was announced Monday.

Perron, 35, played last season with the Detroit Red Wings, registering 17 goals and 47 points in 76 games.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a two-year, $9.5 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2022.

Drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2007, Perron has 310 goals and 768 points in 1,131 career games split between the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Red Wings.

Perron helped the Blues win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2019 as part of his third stint with the team, recording seven goals and 16 points in 26 playoff games.