Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was not on the bench for the third period of Thursday's regular season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes and did not return due to precautionary reasons.

Tkachuk took a high stick in the second period and only played one shift on the power play afterwards before departing.

The 25-year-old had missed the previous eight games after suffering an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 30.

Tkachuk was a minus-2 over 10:37 of ice time against Carolina before departing as the Sens won 7-5 to finish 45-30-7 on the season.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tkachuk has tallied 29 goals and 26 assists over 72 games in 2024-25, his seventh year with the franchise.

The Senators are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, having claimed the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They will take on the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round with Game 1 taking place in Toronto on Sunday.

The two sides haven't played each other in the postseason since 2004.