Sens' Tkachuk, Stutzle injured vs. Habs, will not return

The Ottawa Senators announced that forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle will not return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens because of upper-body injuries.

Stutzle took a big hit from Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj halfway through the second period with Montreal leading 2-0. Stutzle was skating into the offensive zone when Xhekaj hit him high, sending him flying. He got a cut on his nose, while Xhekaj got a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game.

The Senators scored three goals on the five-minute power play to pull ahead 3-2.

Tkachuk was assessed a two-minute penalty for roughing Xhekaj after the hit on Stutzle. He played 8:15 minutes with zero points.