Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy is available for a trade, TSN Hockey Pierre LeBrun can confirm.

However, LeBrun adds the sense is Soucy wants to try and make it work with the Canucks.

"Still, his camp and Canucks have talked about working together on a potential trade if that’s the end result before March 7," LeBrun said on X.

The 31-year-old blueliner is in the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $3.25 million. Soucy has a full no-trade clause for this season.

Soucy has tallied two goals and six assists over 51 games with the Canucks in 2024-25, his second season with the organization.

Over 341 career games with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken and Canucks, the native of Viking, Alta., has recorded 25 goals and 57 assists.