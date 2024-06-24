Sergei Bobrovsky was the first player on the ice for the Florida Panthers morning skate Monday as he appears set to start 24th and final playoff game for the team.

Bobrovsky has started each of the previous 23 games in the postseason for the Panthers, being replaced once by backup Anthony Stolarz in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad was also back on the ice for Florida Monday morning after taking a rest day Sunday, which he has done periodically throughout the playoffs.

The 35-year-old netminder enters Game 7 coming off three straight losses as the Oilers have rallied from 3-0 down to force a historic Game 7.

Bobrovsky has a 15-8 record this postseason with a .903 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average. In the Stanley Cup Final, his save percentage sits at .889 with a 2.98 GAA having fallen significantly since the end of Game 3. He opened the series with the Oilers with a 32-save shutout, stopped 18 of 19 shots in Game 2 and 32 of 35 in Game 3. In the three games since, he's allowed 12 goals on 58 shots.

Backup Anthony Stolarz allowed three goals on 19 shots in relief in Game 4. The 30-year-old netminder went 16-7-2 this season with a .925 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA.

Ekblad, 28, has one goal and five assists in 23 playoffs games this season. He posted four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 63 games during the regular season.