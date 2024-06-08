The Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 after the first period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Carter Verhaeghe started the scoring four minutes in when Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov lifted a nice saucer pass to a streaking Verhaeghewho put the puck past Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner to take the early lead.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head stopping all 14 shots, including three saves on breakaways against Oilers superstar Connor McDavid early in the period and Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins late in the period.

Florida is in the final for the second straight season after they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season and are looking to claim the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

The Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in 2006. They are looking for their sixth championship and their first since 1990.

Verhaeghe, 28, has 10 goals and 18 points in 18 playoff games and is playing in his second Stanley Cup Final after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win the championship in 2020.

Skinner allowed a goal on four shots in the period.

Both teams had an opportunity on the man advantage but neither team was able to convert. The Oilers finished the period on their second power play of the game and will begin the second period with 1:52 remaining on the man advantage.

McDavid finished the period with two shots on goal on 7:36 of ice time.