The Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky, the Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets have been announced as the finalists for the Vezina Trophy.

The Vezina is handed out annually "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina winner, claiming the award in 2013 and 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 35-year-old Bobrovsky was 36-17-4 in 58 games this past season with a goals against average of 2.37 and a .915 save percentage.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia native is looking to be the second Panthers netminder to win the award following Roberto Luongo.

Demko, 28, is a first-time nominee and looking to become the first Canucks player to win the award.

A native of San Diego, Demko was 35-14-2 this past season with a 2.45 GAA and .918 SV%.

The 30-year-old Hellebuyck is a finalist for the fourth time in his 10-year career and for the second consecutive season.

The Vezina winner in 2020, the Commerce, MI native was 37-19-4 this past season with a .921 SV% and 2.39 GAA.

The finalists were determined by a vote of the NHL's general managers.

The Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie, will have its three finalists announced on Tuesday.