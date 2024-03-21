RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime to keep Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen unbeaten since returning to action in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Jarvis posted his 26th goal to give Carolina its fifth consecutive victory.

Anderson made 30 saves to improve to 5-0-0 following a long absence. Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored in the second period for the Hurricanes.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who have dropped three of four, and Samuel Ersson made 30 saves.

Konecny’s team-leading 28th goal came with 9:44 remaining in regulation. He hadn’t scored in a month, though he's only played six games because he missed six games during that stretch.

Martinook opened the scoring 3:56 into the second period for his 13th of the season and his third in seven games. He benefited from a Martin Necas pass.

Laughton scored 25 seconds later, breaking in on Andersen for his 12th of the season. He has scored in back-to-back games three times this season.

Chatfield took a pass from Sebastian Aho shortly after crossing the blue line and unleashed a shot that Ersson couldn’t track. Chatfield has eight goals this season, with three coming in a seven-game span.

The Hurricanes won three of four meetings with Philadelphia this season.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Boston on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At Washington on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl