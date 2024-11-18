MONTREAL — Only three players were drafted behind Jake Evans in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

And yet, only 38 players from that draft class have produced more points than the Montreal Canadiens’ seventh-round draft choice, 207th overall, from the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League.

Evans scored his 100th career point in the Canadiens’ 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Bell Centre. That made him the first Canadiens’ seventh-round draft pick to ever hit the century mark in points.

"It's cool," said Evans. "Growing up, your dream is to play one game in the NHL. You keep striving for more. To reach that milestone is another cool mark.

"It’s on to the next one now. Just got to keep pushing."

Evans, who began the season on Montreal’s fourth line, has seen his ice time steadily increase in recent weeks. He has made the most of his opportunity centring the Canadiens’ second line between Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook.

He had the third-highest ice time among Montreal's forwards, playing 17 minutes 22 seconds, behind only captain Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach.

"It's nice getting those opportunities," he said. "I feel like ever since Marty (head coach Martin St. Louis) took over, there’s little things I can keep improving on and that I have been improving on.

"To get those opportunities to play with Cole and Newy (Newhook) is a lot of fun. They are great playmakers."

The Toronto native already has three goals this season, almost halfway to the seven goals Evans scored in a full 82-game 2023-24 season. It took him 53 games to score his third goal of the season last year, a far cry from the mere 18 games it took him to accomplish the feat this season.

St. Louis has the utmost faith Evans and praised the centre for his ability to play up and down the lineup.

“I know he is capable of playing in different chairs,” said St. Louis. “He played a good game. He plays important minutes. When he plays on a second line like that, I am comfortable with him on the ice against the other team’s top lines.

"He is able to be responsible. That line was tiring tonight.”

St. Louis also knows a thing or two about being underestimated in his career. The Canadiens bench boss went undrafted, before ultimately scoring over 1,000 points in a Hall of Fame career.

"I didn’t even know Jake was a seventh-rounder," said St. Louis. "When you get to a certain age, the league doesn’t care what round you were drafted. It doesn’t. If you can play, you’re going to play in this league."