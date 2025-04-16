The task for the Montreal Canadiens to gain a point Wednesday night may be about to get easier.

The Carolina Hurricanes were without several key players in their morning skate and could be set to rest them with their playoff spot already locked in, with home-ice advantage against the New Jersey Devils. Montreal will punch their ticket to the postseason with a single point or better.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield and Jackson Blake were all absent from the morning skate in Montreal.

The Hurricanes recalled forwards Skyler Brind’Amour and Bradly Nadeau and defencemen Domenick Fensore and Riley Stillman on Tuesday ahead of the matchup. Brind’Amour, the son of Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, could be line for his NHL debut, along with Fensore.

Should the Canadiens fail to earn a point Wednesday, their playoff fate will be determined by whether the Columbus Blue Jackets can earn a regulation win on Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

More details to follow.