LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shane Gills will host ESPN’s annual awards show, the ESPYS, on Wednesday.

The ceremony, which honours the top athletes and sports moments of the past year, will be held in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Gillis is one of the nation’s most successful touring comics and the creator and star of the Netflix series “Tires.” He also hosts “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” with fellow comedian Matt McCusker.

“I’m excited to be at the ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement last month. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

The ESPYS began in 1993 and benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS ceremony.